Etowah County Sheriff accused of having sex with underage girls in the early ’90s

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin is once again at the center of controversy. The outgoing official is being investigated by police for allegedly having sex with underage girls during drug-fueled parties back in the 90s, according to our news partners at AL.com.

The report says Entrekin had sex with two girls on his property in Rainbow City. Mary Elizabeth Cross alleges Entrekin had sex with her four times when he was 29 and she was 15. Cross claims Entrekin knew she underage. The age of consent in the state of Alabama is 16.

Cross also says she watched Entrekin rape another underage girl who repeatedly said no. The Oneonta Police Department incident report files Cross’ claims as accusing him of second-degree rape.

The State Bureau of Investigation received a request from the Etowah County District Attorney’s office to look into the claims.

AL.com reports Entrekin denied the claims during a phone interview.

“I’ve never had sex with any 15-year-old girl or had drugs around or anything. I have never done drugs in my life,” he said. “That’s the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard of. Never, ever has anything like that happened before.”

He maintains that he doesn’t know Cross, who is now 41 and lives in Tuscaloosa.

Cross alleges he provided multiple young girls with alcohol, cocaine, and cash. At the time, he was commander of the ECSO drug task force.

Gadsden-based attorney Donald Rhea represents Entrekin, and wrote a letter to Etowah County DA Jody Willoughby, welcoming a state investigation.

“Sheriff Entrekin has instructed me to convey to you his request that this matter be immediately forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigation or to the appropriate investigatory entity so that the things and matters alleged to have occurred be thoroughly and immediately investigated by an independent agency,” the letter says.

Entrekin made headlines in March, after a press conference defending his use of public funds meant to feed inmates in the county jail. He is accused of personally keeping more than $750,000 and buying a beach house in Orange Beach.