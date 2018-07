Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interested in supporting some local theater? The Athenian Players from Athens State University will be presenting the female version of "The Odd Couple" next week.

There will be multiple performances for you and your family to attend. "The Odd Couple" runs from Thursday, July 26 through Saturday, July 28 at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.