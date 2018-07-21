Armed robbery reported at Somerville Dollar General

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Somerville are asking for the public’s locating two men in connection to a robbery Friday night.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at Dollar General on Gum Springs Cut Off Road at around 10 p.m. They say two armed men wearing masks entered the store and held staff and customers at gunpoint before taking cash from the register.

One of the men is described to be about six feet tall and having a slender build. The other was about five feet with a stocky build.

Injuries were not reported.

Witnesses told authorities the men left in a silver or gray colored Jeep, possibly a Grand Cherokee.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information concerning this crime to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-351-4800.