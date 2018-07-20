× Woman suffers from apparent birdshot pellet wounds in Limestone County shooting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman is in the hospital and a man in custody after a shooting incident in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been taken to receive treatment for apparent birdshot pellet wounds.

UPDATE: Female victim was transported via ambulance from Mapco with apparent birdshot pellet wounds. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) July 20, 2018

According to authorities, the shooting took place on Hatchett Drive. They say the woman ran to Mapco on Highway 72 and Old Railroad Bed Road after the shooting.

Deputies say they also recovered a shotgun from Old Railroad Bed Road. They are continuing to investigate.