Two Northeast Alabama Pediatrics raising money for back to school supplies in ‘Operation Back 2 School’

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - With the start of school right around the corner, students are shopping for new class supplies and those fresh, first day outfits. Fort Payne Pediatrics paired with Kids First Pediatrics in Scottsboro this year to make sure all student start off school on the right foot.

It's time to purchase new bookbags, binders and that first-day outfit for the upcoming first day of the school year while many children have easy access to these things, some may not.

"So we're repeating our fundraiser from last year, where we are starting to raise funds to provide children in the custody of the state with gift cards," said Danielle Blalock with Fort Payne Pediatrics

Fort Payne Pediatrics paired with their office in Jackson County that way they can both raise money for the children in DHR custody in both counties.

"Kids are our passion. We love kids. We just want to give back. We're very blessed and we just want to give back to our individual counties and those who need it," said Kerrie Wynn with Kids First Pediatrics.

They're asking for the communities helps to meet their goal. each child will get $200 for shopping. Dekalb has 68 children in foster care and Jackson County has 75.

"We need right at 14,000 dollars and currently, we are about halfway there. In Jackson County, I would say the same for each child to get 200 dollars towards this, we need 15,000 dollars and we're halfway there as well," said Blalock. "In order to help them succeed in school a little bit easier, we'd like to give them one less thing to worry about."

Both businesses have GoFundMe accounts where you can make a donation towards Operation Back 2 School. You can also write checks to the individual businesses.

No donation is too small and both Fort Payne Pediatrics and Kids First Pediatrics have until July 31st to meet their goals.