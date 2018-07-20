Tennessee Valley Remains Under An *Enhanced Risk* For Severe Storms – Moderate Risk Just To Our North

TIMELINE:

Precise timing down to when a storm would hit a neighborhood cannot be determined yet; however, we do expect the first heavy storms of the day (Friday) to begin in Tennessee in the early afternoon and move south-southwest into North Alabama between 4 PM and 8 PM. This is more of a ‘chance’ than a certainty. The more widespread, significant wave blows in later Friday night.

The ‘main’ wave that has the highest potential for severe storms likely comes in between 10 PM Friday and 5 AM Saturday.

WHAT WE EXPECT:

High wind gusts: a ‘severe’ storm has to have wind gusts at 58 miles per hour or higher. Some model guidance suggests isolated 70-80 mile per hour gusts.

Tornado risk: it’s low but not zero. You may see charts floating around on social media showing ‘STP’ (significant tornado parameter) that look scary; that modeled severe weather parameter is not extremely useful for this kind of weather pattern. Think of it this way: a crescent wrench is a great tool unless the job requires a Phillips head screwdriver.

Flash flooding: a few areas may see more than 2-3” of rainfall Friday and Friday night. That could produce some localized flooding.

Lightning: we know of at least four lightning strike victims in North Alabama this summer. We have seen house fires from lightning, trees damaged, and a lot of power outages from it. Lightning will be a danger from these storms, so stay indoors and be aware of the risks if lightning strikes your property.

Here is the text for the Storm Prediction Center: Day 1 Convective Outlook NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1234 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018 Valid 201200Z - 211200Z ...THERE IS A MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FROM WESTERN TN TO SOUTHERN IN... ...THERE IS A SLIGHT RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS FROM LOWER MI TO MS AND AL... ...SUMMARY... Severe thunderstorms will develop across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley region into the Mid-South Friday. Very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes can be expected. Isolated severe storms are possible across the central High Plains. ...OH/TN Valleys into the Mid-South... Strong mid-level jet, in excess of 60kt at 500mb, is forecast to dig southeast across the Mid-MS Valley region Friday as primary mid-level circulation settles into the southern Lake MI area during the latter half of the period. With 500mb high centered over the southern High Plains, pronounced mid-level diffluence will extend across a good portion of the OH Valley into the central Gulf States. This large-scale regime will prove favorable for robust convection along the eastern plume of southern Plains heat dome. Current thinking is stronger forced regions of IN/lower MI will easily convect by early afternoon and a possible squall line could evolve after 18z (midday) where mid-level backing and height falls are more evident. However, more intense thunderstorms are expected to develop toward 21z (afternoon) farther south across western KY, then into western TN by late afternoon. Forecast soundings across the MDT Risk region are quite impressive regarding buoyancy with SBCAPE on the order of 5000-6000 J/kg and sfc-6km shear approaching 60kt. Environmental parameters strongly favor supercells across this region and very large hail could accompany this activity. In addition, tornado threat will be greatest with these discrete storms that will propagate strongly southeast around 25kt. If this region is not convectively contaminated prior to mid afternoon there is some concern that a higher tornado threat may be embedded in this region. Will monitor mesoscale details and address this concern in later outlooks. Otherwise, multiple severe thunderstorm clusters should evolve across the Mid-South during the evening which should propagate across northern MS/AL with an attendant threat for large hail/damaging winds. ..Darrow/Bentley.. 07/20/2018