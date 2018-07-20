Northeast Alabama Remains Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday Morning

Most of the storm action narrowly missed the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon and evening, however a Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect east of I-65 this morning. A batch of strong storm is moving south/southeast from Tennessee and could clip Southern Middle Tennessee and Northeast Alabama.

While we made it through Friday unscathed, numerous reports of severe weather came out of East Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas and Mississippi. This same upper-air storm system that served up severe storms in other areas Friday lingers through the weekend, and that means we will maintain a chance of some scattered thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect a high Saturday in the lower 90s with a heat index above 100ºF unless you’re the ‘lucky’ one getting a cool-down from scattered thunderstorms.

Without any rain Friday night to help stabilize the atmosphere, we’ll be primed for storms to become severe where they develop on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center still outlines a lower-end risk of a few severe storms mainly east and south of the Huntsville area on Saturday. Don’t cancel your plans, but you should be aware of any storms (severe or not) for the heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Our best shot at severe storms materializing Saturday will come from 12PM to 6PM as a frontal boundary moves into the area. You can track any heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! Stay up to date on the latest impact information regarding these storms with the WHNT News 19 Live Blog.

Stormy at times for the next several days: There’s high confidence of scattered, uneven thunderstorms this weekend through the rest of next week. That means some of us get rain and others get nothing but heat and humidity. The chance of rain will vary between 30% and 50%, and the best chance of those scattered storms comes during the afternoon and early evening hours. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index of 95ºF to 100ºF away from storms.