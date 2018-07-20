Shoppers get a sweet back-to-school surprise from Redstone Federal Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Many students and parents went back to school shopping today, but what some of them didn't know was would end up paying the bill.

Redstone Federal Credit Union set out throughout the Tennessee Valley for their Random Acts of Brightness day on Friday. The credit union hosts these days several times throughout the year, but today was their back to school edition, helping shoppers save on school supplies.

"We do things in our branches all the time in terms of helping with loans and accounts and things like that, but in the community, we wanted to show we want to do the same thing. We want to go out to where our people are and we want to help them to live brighter," said Patricia Lloyd, Redstone's public relations director.

Redstone surprised customers at stores in every city that they have a branch and paid for new shoes, clothes and school supplies for families gearing up for the new school year. Customers had no idea when they arrived that Redstone was there and ready to pay for their purchases, but the gesture was well received.

Jill Bulger, a single mother of two, told WHNT how much today meant to her and her children.

"Oh my gosh it means so much," Bulger said. "It means I`m gonna be able to get more supplies for my kids that they need, more clothes. It saved one hundred dollars that can go towards other things for their education this year, so it made a huge difference."

Redstone employees said this event is one of their favorites and they're thankful to have it to brighten their day too.