Police charge Tuscumbia man with thefts across multiple cities, counties

FLORENCE, Ala. – Over the last several weeks, multiple residences have had vehicles broken into along County Road 47, Middle Road, and Highway 72.

Florence police say the cases involved both forced and non-forced entry to vehicles and garages.

On July 19, police were near the area of Brookdale Assisted Living because someone reported a suspicious vehicle. Police found the vehicle unoccupied when they arrived, but Chance T. Crossett, 24, made contact with officers after a short time.

Police say they discovered a gun in Crossett’s possession during that meeting. Other officers responded to the Cedar Park community next to Brookdale Assisted Living at the same time and discovered more burglarized vehicles. Investigators say the gun in Crossett’s possession was taken during those burglaries.

Police arrested Crossett and booked him into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

FPD detectives executed a search warrant at Crossett’s home in Tuscumbia and discovered more evidence of burglaries as well as multiple stolen guns.

Authorities say they have evidence to link Crossett to crimes in Florence, Lauderdale County, Colbert County, Muscle Shoals, and Tuscumbia.

Police charged Crossett with unlawful possession of burglar tools, unlawful possession of a pistol without a permit, second-degree theft of property, and third-degree burglary.

Crossett is being held on a $5,500 bond. Police say additional charges are pending in the case.