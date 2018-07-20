× Police arrest man in connection to deadly assault in Florence

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A man is being held without bond in Lauderdale County after a deadly assault in Florence Thursday according to police.

Florence police say they responded to the 100 block of South Nance Street just before 9 p.m. in reference to a man found bleeding and unresponsive in a driveway. According to authorities, the man was transported to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital where he later died from an assault caused by a sharp object.

After interviewing witnesses, police say 47-year-old Bradley Wade Hill was named as a suspect. Officers later found Hill in Colbert County and transported him to Florence for questioning. Hill was later arrested and charged for murder.

He is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of his family. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.