Ornamental grasses can add texture to your landscape

When planning out your landscape, it's always good to consider a plant's size, foliage color, and possible blooms. But also be sure to take into consideration the plant's texture. Ornamental grasses can offer great texture to add into your landscape.

Most ornamental grasses prefer sun and don't need much water once established. Depending on the variety, grasses can grow anywhere from two to ten feet tall and offer different blooms and textures.

Carly Rose Penacieden is a dwarf with small, pink bottlebrush flowers. Dogio, which is a variety of Acanthus, grows up to four feet tall with pinkish white flowers by mid summer. If you're looking for something taller, consider a Shanidoah Switch grass or Zebra grass.

Most ornamental grasses turn brown for the winter, which can still bring interest to your landscape. If you choose to cut off the brown by early spring, be sure to do so before the new sprouts emerge from the ground.

So, if you're looking for a textured, durable perennial to add to your landscape in full sun, consider an ornamental grass.

