Local law enforcement officer receives national recognition

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - More and more law enforcement agencies are using the Nextdoor app to better know what is happening in their communities in an effort to better protect and serve. Thursday it was announced that Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff's Office is getting national recognition as one of the app's 2018 Neighborhood Champions.

The award is meant to recognize law enforcement officers for their use of the Nextdoor app to help the communities they serve.

Officials say Shaw is getting this recognition based on the high number of users that write him "thank you" replies --- showing the help he provides through the app.

He is one of only 35 law enforcement members to receive this honor nationwide. Nextdoor will be officially honoring Lt. Shaw the week of July 23rd on its social media channels, as the finale to its summer safety campaign.