LIVE BLOG: Tornado Watch in effect through 2am Saturday, Severe Weather Updates for Friday Night/ Saturday Morning

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive in north Alabama and southern Tennessee late Friday evening through early Saturday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for north Alabama and southern Tennessee through 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two likely rounds of storms impact the region tonight: one from afternoon to early evening and another coming in late (after 10 PM). The specific timeline for any one spot is highly variable; be alert for watches and warnings if they are required for your area.

The first wave of storms ends early Saturday morning, but more scattered heavy – and potentially severe – storms develop Saturday afternoon and evening. There is a *SLIGHT RISK* outlined for much of Alabama and Georgia for Saturday as well; that’s mainly for the risk of strong winds and hail within individual storms.

A list of Tennessee Valley Tornado Shelters can be found by clicking here. You can find the radio stations that simulcast WHNT News 19's coverage during severe weather by clicking here.

Our meteorologists will continue to monitor the conditions; below is the latest information.