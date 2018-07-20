× Jackson County authorities search for 2 “armed & dangerous” men in connection to a bank robbery

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two men in connection to a bank robbery Friday morning.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place at FNB Bank in Bridgeport on Highway 277.

A description of the men has not been made available. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Harnen.

Authorities say a vehicle they believe the men were driving has been located in Bridgeport. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police, or their local law enforcement agency.