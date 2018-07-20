Huntsville cyclist finishes 2,768-mile bike tour across the US and Canada

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After more than a month, it is finally over. Huntsville resident Grace Ragland has completed the Tour Divide 2018.

She finished the 2,768-mile journey through five states and Canada, ending her journey in southern New Mexico. She shared her great adventure with daily updates on her personal blog along the way.

You might say Grace had something to prove. She told WHNT News 19’s Jerry Hayes that she “was diagnosed with MS in 1980 and my first symptom of M.S. was when I was 10 years old. So I really don’t know life without MS.”

And it looks like she’s right on course, conquering more than just the trail. “I leave MS in the dust is what I like to say,” she added.

It’s an amazing achievement and everyone here at WHNT wants to congratulate her and all those that have been supporting her through this grueling journey.

