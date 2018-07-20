× Fort Payne missing man may need medical help

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A family from Fort Payne needs the public’s help locating a missing loved one who they say is in desperate need of medical attention.

Michael Posey was last seen leaving the Emergency Department at DeKalb Regional Medical Center around 12:30 Tuesday according to his sister, Christine Blake.

Posey is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and light colored blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Payne Police Department.