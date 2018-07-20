× Events canceled or moved in the Tennessee Valley because of severe weather threat

The Storm Prediction Center maintains an *ENHANCED RISK* of severe weather for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for Friday night and Saturday morning. Storms producing very high wind gusts, hail, torrential rainfall and dangerous lightning develop this evening and rumble through the region overnight.

For this reason, event organizers across the Tennessee Valley are making decisions for the safety of event goers.

Here’s a list of changes:

Fridays After Five in Athens – Canceled

Point Mallard’s Park After Dark – Canceled

Singing on the Square in Athens – Moved to the Vietnam Veterans Building at 17915 W. Elm St.

Third Friday in Decatur – Canceled