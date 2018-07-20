× Community member alerts police to alleged unlawful sexual conduct involving a 10-year-old girl

FLORENCE, Ala. – A community member reached out to Florence police to alert them of an inappropriate sexual incident between an adult and a child.

Police say the allegations involved a man enticing a 10-year-old girl to take off her clothes and get into a swimming area with him.

After their investigation, police charged James M. Rickard, 25, with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, which is a class A felony.

Alabama law states that a person is guilty of this crime if they, “travel either within this state, to this state, or from this state by any means, who attempts to do so, or who knowingly causes another to do so or to attempt to do so for the purpose of engaging in any unlawful sex act with a child, including sexual intercourse, sodomy, a sexual performance, obscene sexual performance, or other sexual conduct for his or her benefit or for the benefit of another.”

Investigators say that Rickard took the girl to another location before the unlawful sexual conduct. Rickard is also charged with child abuse, which is a class C felony.

Rickard has been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a bond totaling $55,000.