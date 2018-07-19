Salmonella concern prompts recall of bread products, includes Great Value Swiss Rolls

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold under multiple brand names due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, distributed nationwide, and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are all included.

The company advises consumers to either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by clicking here.

The recalled products are: