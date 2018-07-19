Salmonella concern prompts recall of bread products, includes Great Value Swiss Rolls

Posted 7:29 am, July 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:48AM, July 19, 2018

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold under multiple brand names due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.

Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, distributed nationwide, and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are all included.

The company advises consumers to either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by clicking here.

The recalled products are:

BRAND

UPC # 

BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES

Mrs. Freshley’s – 4 ct./7.2 oz.

072250011907

10/09/18 through 10/19/18

309 8187 A 75 D

309 8187 B 75 D

309 8190 C 75 D

309 8194 B 75 D

309 8194 C 75 D

Mrs. Freshley’s – 6 ct./12 oz.

072250903233

10/14/18

309 8194 B 75 D

Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz.

035826092779

10/16/18

H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz.

041220296583

09/19/18

Baker’s Treat – 6 ct./13 oz.

041498188382

09/21/18 through 09/28/18

Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz.

087381760556

309 8194 B

Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz.

078742147550

Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018

309 8191 B

Captain John Derst’s
Old Fashioned Bread

071316001180

07/16/18 through 7/28/18

 