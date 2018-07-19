Salmonella concern prompts recall of bread products, includes Great Value Swiss Rolls

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Swiss Rolls sold under multiple brand names due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder.
Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square, and Great Value, distributed nationwide, and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are all included.
The company advises consumers to either discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by clicking here.
The recalled products are:
|
BRAND
|
UPC #
|
BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES
|
Mrs. Freshley’s – 4 ct./7.2 oz.
|
072250011907
|
10/09/18 through 10/19/18
|
309 8187 A 75 D
|
309 8187 B 75 D
|
309 8190 C 75 D
|
309 8194 B 75 D
|
309 8194 C 75 D
|
Mrs. Freshley’s – 6 ct./12 oz.
|
072250903233
|
10/14/18
|
309 8194 B 75 D
|
Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz.
|
035826092779
|
10/16/18
|
H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz.
|
041220296583
|
09/19/18
|
Baker’s Treat – 6 ct./13 oz.
|
041498188382
|
09/21/18 through 09/28/18
|
Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz.
|
087381760556
|
309 8194 B
|
Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz.
|
078742147550
|
Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018
|
309 8191 B
|
Captain John Derst’s
|
071316001180
|
07/16/18 through 7/28/18