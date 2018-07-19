Neighbor says it’s parents not students are causing traffic issues around Huntsville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Huntsville resident is calling on her councilman and the school system to address the traffic problems around her home.

Victoria Tripiano is neighbors with Huntsville High School and she said every school year there's a problem with students and parents parking where they shouldn't.

Tripiano said the students have done a better job at not parking on her street, but not the parents.

This is why she called a meeting with her Councilman Bill Kling.

She says she breathes a sigh of relief during the summer when school is out. "It`s after a very busy season of trying to politely tolerate people breaking the law," Tripiano said.

Tripiano has been tolerating this parking issue for the last six years. In the past, the issue was with Huntsville High School students blocking driveways and creating a hazardous environment with the number of vehicles on the road.

"The student parking has gotten better. The school has developed more parking for the kids," Tripiano said.

Tripiano said the main issue is with the parents when there are special events and with school pickup and drop-off. She said it has gotten worse and people can`t get in and out of their driveways.

Tripiano lives on Billi Watkins Street, one of the problem areas. "There`s always been no parking on at least one side of the street and ultimately it`s not the pickup and drop-off route," Tripiano explained.

Tripiano met with Councilman Bill Kling and officials with Huntsville City Schools Wednesday to discuss the issue.

She sees they're trying to fix the problem, but has a few suggestions.

"The side of the street that the school is on used to have all "No parking at all times" signs and at some point last year somebody decided the better answer was to change the rule from no parking at all times, to no parking except for from 3 to 4, which encourages people to come here and pick their children up," Tripiano said.

Tripiano said she lives in a neighborhood that surrounds the school. It`s not just a school near some houses.

Councilman Kling is looking into changing some signs back.

He`s asked Tripiano to speak with her fellow neighbors to find out what signs should be placed along their streets.

34.730369 -86.586104