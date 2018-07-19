Grease pooling outside and dirty ice machine on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County

Hard Dock Cafe at Riverwalk Marina

3755 US-31, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 80

Violations:

The ice machine and can opener were dirty.

There were no paper towels at the hand sink.

The manager says employees use a different hand sink but new hand towels have been put in. She adds that the can opener was hardly used and was thrown out. Nothing touched the ice and the machine has been serviced and cleaned thoroughly.

She says all violations have been corrected. The restaurant is serving up crowd favorites with a gorgeous backdrop and live music on the patio.

Sakura Japanese Steak House (Sakura Sushi & Steak House)

12090 County Line Rd P, Madison, AL 35756

Score: 86

Grease was found pooling around the outside grease can.

Food was held at improper temperatures with eggs at 55º and steak at 56º.

The manager says they now have a new grease can and the food was about to be cooked. He says they throw out any food that is out of temperature for four hours.

Colbert County

Clean Plate Winner:

Coffee and Tees

1201 A Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Score: 98

This veteran-owned business is serving up a quirky combination at Coffee and Tees in Muscle Shoals.

They’re also pressing paninis — and shirts with both an old-school screen printer and new school direct-to-garment printer.