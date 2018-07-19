Florence police continue to look for leads in May homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – A homicide remains unsolved in the city of Florence. The investigation began in early May and police are still pursuing leads more than two months later.

The date was May 2nd; EMS responded to a medical assist call at 754 North Wood Avenue in Florence. After arriving they located a 27-year-old male deceased inside his apartment.

For two weeks, Florence police treated the case as a death investigation until preliminary autopsy results returned. Forensics scientists confirmed the death of Jose D’Leon was a homicide.

Since then investigators have tried to track where and who he was within the weeks before his death. D’Leon was not from the Shoals area, and police have not been able to learn a whole lot about him and his time here. Whatever happened inside of apartment two remains a mystery.

Investigators believe someone in the public holds the key to breaking this case. No matter how insignificant you think the information may be, Florence police would like to hear from you.

There are three ways you can send in your anonymous tips, by phone, text message, or the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Each way will get the information to investigators.

To speak with an operator, you can dial (256)386-8685. If texting works better for you, send a detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). There is also a “Submit a Tip” link on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook.

A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered in this case.