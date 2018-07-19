× Etowah County man arrested for allegedly head butting a woman

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Piedmont man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he head-butted a woman and broke her nose.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Jimmy Lankford and charged him with one count of second-degree domestic violence.

Investigators say the incident took place during an altercation.

Lankford was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. As a condition of his bond, he is to have no contact or communication with the victim or the victim’s family.