× City of Decatur is seeking crossing guards for upcoming school year

DECATUR, Ala. — The City of Decatur is seeking part-time school crossing guards for the upcoming school year.

Requirements: Must possess a high school diploma from a school accredited by a regional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education or GED certificate issued by the appropriate state agency; or any equivalent combination of education, training and experience that demonstrates the above listed knowledge, skills and abilities.

Employment Applications are available from the Human Resources Department at:

City Hall

2nd Floor Tower

402 Lee St NE

Decatur, AL 35602.

Completed employment application, with current resume (if available), must be returned to the City of Decatur Human Resources Department. May be delivered in person or:

Mailed to: P. O. Box 1984, Decatur, AL 35602

Emailed to: employment@decatur-al.gov

Faxed to: (256) 341-4895

You can download and print the application by clicking here.