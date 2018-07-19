× Authorities search for missing 15-year-old in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – A search is underway for a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Altoona. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says that Brynna Anne Carrol left her home on July 5, and has not returned.

Authorities describe Brynna as being 5’4″ tall, weighing 90 lbs., with strawberry blonde hair, and hazel eyes. At this time they don’t have any information on where she was traveling.

If you have information on Brynna Anne Carroll’s location, contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825.