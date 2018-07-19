× Authorities search for escaped Talladega inmate

TALLADEGA, Ala. – A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped from work release detail in Talladega. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that John Adam Mitchell, 43, left from his assigned job location at around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Mitchell is described as being 6’0″ tall, weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white state-issued pants and a white shirt marked Alabama Department of Corrections.

Mitchell was convicted of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 5 years. He was serving at the Childersburg Work Release Center.

If you have information on Mitchell’s location, call the ADOC at 1 (800) 831-8825 or contact your local law enforcement officials.