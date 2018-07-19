5th Congressional District race: Peter Joffrion hails recent fundraising momentum, Mo Brooks has far more cash on hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. House District 5 race features two Huntsville-based candidates - Congressman Mo brooks, and former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion.

Brooks, a Republican, has represented the 5th District since 2010, winning three bids for reelection.

He held off a challenge in the primary from Clayton Hinchman, a former U.S. Army officer who lost a leg in Iraq.

Hinchman received outspoken support from some area retired military leaders, but Brooks prevailed.

Now it`s Democrat Peter Joffrion’s turn to make a run at Brooks. His campaign is pointing to recent fundraising figures to argue he`s got the momentum.

The campaign points to the $114,000 Joffrion raised from April -- before the June primaries, until June 30.

Joffrion`s fundraising outpaced Brooks’ substantially in that period, with the incumbent reporting raising about $54,000.

“There is tremendous energy for my candidacy across Alabama`s 5th Congressional District, leading to this significant win in quarterly fundraising over my opponent

But, Brooks has a lot more cash on hand for the campaign. He reports $664,000 cash on hand, to Joffrion`s reported $102,000.

Joffrion`s campaign contends the recent fundraising advantage and Hinchman`s getting nearly 40 percent of the primary vote shows voters are discontented with Brooks.

But Brooks says he's ready for the campaign.

“We have all the money we need right now to make sure voters know that Peter Joffrion is from the radical left-wing of the Democratic Party.”