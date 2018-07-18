Woman leaves road, hits driveway and flips car on Madison County’s Harvest Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One lane is back open Wednesday on Harvest Road after a woman crashed her vehicle just before midnight. She is at Huntsville Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray reports early this morning in Madison County emergency crews were called Tuesday night for a single-vehicle wreck just west of Old Railroad Bed Road. The driver was traveling east on Harvest when she left the road, hit a driveway and flipped the car several times, according to Alabama State Troopers.

HEMSI rushed the woman to the hospital.

A lane was blocked off for an hour while troopers investigated the wreck.