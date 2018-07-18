Stormy Daniels to visit Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- According to the club owner, adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, is performing at The Pony in Huntsville. Her visit to the Rocket City is part of her tour of strip clubs across America.

Daniels is most known for her claims of having an affair with President Trump.

Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, will be performing at The Pony Wednesday night. This performance comes just 6 days after she was arrested at one of her tour stops in Columbus, Ohio.

Police body-cam footage showed Daniels being arrested following her performance at sirens nightclub last week. Daniels was charged with three misdemeanors. According to the original complaint, she touched patrons in the club. In Ohio, it is illegal for nude or semi-nude dancers to touch nonfamily members.

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said it was a setup. The charges were dropped the following day. Columbus police say they made three arrests at the club overnight as part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking and prostitution. The police chief said arresting Daniels was a mistake and that she takes full responsibility

Daniels made headlines earlier this year over her claims of an alleged affair with President Trump, which he denies. Daniels is suing the president and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels tour started back in February and has plans to run through mid-November.

