Spotty storms Thursday and a stormy weather setup for Friday and Saturday

The ‘weak’ cool front that passed last night did not change the feel of the air very much early Wednesday, but the slightly drier air is still moving south. That will mean a little more comfort to the air tonight and Thursday humidity-wise, but it’s still going to be hot!

Temperatures drop into the upper 60s tonight with some patchy fog; then it’s hot again on Thursday: highs in the lower 90s, heat index as high as 100ºF. A few isolated thunderstorms may develop Thursday afternoon and evening, but our next ‘good’ chance of more widespread stormy weather comes Friday and Saturday.

Heat, humidity and storms: The worst of the thick, tropical humidity did move south of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday, but it’s not gone so far that it cannot quickly return! A south wind brings back the excessively humid air on Friday, and that does two things for us: raises the heat index over 100ºF again and supplies plenty of fuel for some very heavy thunderstorms Friday, Friday night and Saturday.

Friday starts out warm and muggy, and then it gets hot and very humid with some scattered storms developing from late morning into the afternoon. Away from the storms, the heat index could go as high as 105ºF again! A few storms Friday could briefly turn severe with gusty winds as well as heavy rain and intense lightning; however, Friday night and Saturday morning look to have the highest potential for rain and a few severe storms.

Here’s what you need to know:

A few strong storms may develop after lunch on Friday; coverage looks very spotty (hit-or-miss).

More numerous storms develop northwest of Alabama Friday afternoon and evening in Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Those storms move southeast into Alabama late Friday night/Saturday morning.

The strongest storms likely come with high winds, intense lightning, small hail and very heavy rainfall.

Early-day storms Saturday may prevent more activity Saturday afternoon; however, some storms are still possible.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Sunday into next week: There’s not much change in the day-to-day from Sunday through the first half of next week. Each day features highs around 90ºF with a chance of some scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day.

The only really noticeable change from one day to the next? The placement of the storms: who gets them and who doesn’t!