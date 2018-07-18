Police respond to mobile home fire on Decatur’s 6th Avenue

DECATUR, Ala. — A person is in the hospital Wednesday in Decatur after their trailer caught fire off Highway 31.

Decatur Fire and Rescue tell WHNT’s Shevaun Bryan this morning there was a person and their dog who lived in the mobile home on 6th Avenue Southeast.

The individual’s condition has not been released. Unfortunately, the dog didn’t make it.

Flames were put out around 8 a.m., according to Bryan.

Police and fire crews responded to Paradise Mobile Home Park to a fully involved mobile home fire behind Francesco’s Italian Restaurant.

Decatur Fire just put out the flames at a mobile home right behind Francesco’s restaurant on 6th Ave. DFR says there was one person living here sent to the hospital to get checked. Her dog didn’t make it. @whnt pic.twitter.com/FLgWIDNDJX — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) July 18, 2018