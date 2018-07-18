× One person killed in early morning wreck on Madison Boulevard

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville police confirm a person died in an early morning wreck Wednesday.

Authorities say the wreck took place between Slaughter Road and Governors West. Crews responded to the scene in front of Kennametal around 12:30 a.m. According to Huntsville police, the driver was traveling west on Madison Boulevard when they left the road and went about 75 yards before hitting a tree head-on.

Police say when emergency crews arrived, the driver had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police temporarily blocked off one westbound lane on Madison Boulevard while they investigated the wreck. That lane has since been reopened.

At this time, authorities are unsure why the driver left the road. The name of the driver has not yet been released. Huntsville police are continuing to investigate.