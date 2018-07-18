LIVE BLOG: SEC Media Day 3 – Mississippi State, Tennessee, Alabama & Missouri

Posted 8:06 am, July 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08AM, July 18, 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. – It’s a big day at SEC Media Days; what could be considered a fan favorite. We begin the morning with the Bulldogs of Mississippi State with their new coach Joe Moorhead. Tennessee Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is also new in his position.

In comparison, Alabama Head Football Coach is a veteran at SEC Media Days. The Crimson Tide takes the stage early this afternoon.

Stay with us throughout the day for the latest from players and coaches in Atlanta.

Witt Black July 18, 201810:02 am

Pruitt on recruiting and visiting high schools: “I love going into the schools…it can motivate you…I could name 100 high school coaches that are more deserving, I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Witt Black July 18, 20189:57 am

“15 years ago I was teaching elementary p.e., now I’m the Head Coach at Tennessee…I didn’t get here trying to be somebody else.” – Pruitt

Witt Black July 18, 20189:56 am

“I couldn’t have picked a better Athletic Director.” New Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt praises Phil Fulmer.

Witt Black July 18, 20189:40 am

Wolf on former Tennessee Coach Phil Fulmer being the new Athletic Director: “It’s awesome having Fulmer as our AD…He’s great to have”

Witt Black July 18, 20189:37 am

“I want to create my own footsteps, my own legacy.” Wolf on following his brother’s career.

Witt Black July 18, 20189:36 am

“Playing with my brother was fun, but he has things going on and I have things going on…it hasn’t really crossed my mind.” Wolf on playing with his brother Ethan.

Witt Black July 18, 20189:34 am

Tennessee Tight End Eli Wolf on new Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt: “We have to buy in to what he says, and I believe him. I believe that we will win.”

Witt Black July 18, 20189:32 am

Witt Black July 18, 20189:20 am
Green on his community service: “I love giving back to the kids…I enjoy being able to help other people.” Talks about reading to kids or visiting them in hospitals.
Witt Black July 18, 20189:18 am

Green wishes he could’ve had the opportunity to utilize the new red shirt rule.

Witt Black July 18, 20189:17 am

Miss State Linebacker Gerri Green on practice: “We compete with each other day in and day out…it’s a healthy competition.”

Witt Black July 18, 20189:12 am

McLaurin gives credit to Moorhead’s intelligence. Notices the kind of football mentality he has.

Witt Black July 18, 20189:05 am

“You have to come in and adapt to their system.” Miss State Safety Mark McLaurin on changing coaches.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:55 am

Moorhead praises their training staff on the recovery process of Nick Fitzgerald. “Our medical staff is very impressive.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:53 am
Moorhead on Fitzgerald: “His completion percentage is the thing that we would like to see most improved.”
Witt Black July 18, 20188:50 am

“Preparation, precision, execution.” Moorhead talks about the three biggest things they focus on. 

Witt Black July 18, 20188:46 am

“The language is the first thing I noticed.” – Moorhead on coming to the South.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:41 am

“I want to elevate this program from good to great…We are operating at a championship standard.” – Moorhead

Witt Black July 18, 20188:40 am

“Until someone knocks off Alabama, they are the standard there.” – Moorhead on joining a strong conference.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:39 am

Moorhead on QB Nick Fitzgerald: “I think you are going to see his best season yet.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:38 am

“Very very excited about our defense.” Coach Moorhead on his expectations. Goes on to praise the offensive line for allowing success in past seasons.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:37 am

Witt Black July 18, 20188:29 am

Fitzgerald talks about the play when he suffered his injury: “I probably should’ve handed the ball off in the first place…It was pretty excruciating.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:27 am

Fitzgerald on what he misses most about Mullen: “The conversations we had, he’s a really cool guy.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:27 am

“All of the other athletes are each others biggest fans.” Fitzgerald talks about the close knit relationships between the athletes at Miss State.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:26 am

Fitzgerald on why he didn’t leave the Egg Bowl after his injury: “I knew as a leader, I couldn’t leave my team behind…I wasn’t going to leave my teammates hanging like that.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:24 am

“As of right now I am 100%.” – Fitzgerald on his recovery from his gruesome leg injury.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:22 am

Fitzgerald on replacing Dak Prescott and how he wants to be remembered: “I was a kid who people didn’t really give a shot to…a lot of people in the fan base did think I should be on the team… I changed the mindset of a lot of people… I want go down as a really tough guy.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:19 am

Fitzgerald on the difference between Mullen and Moorhead: “One is a lot more intense the other. Moorhead is not a yeller, but he’s extremely talented, and a great football mind.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:17 am

“We want to start fast and finish strong.” Fitzgerald said about his expectations of the season.

Witt Black July 18, 20188:15 am

Miss State QB Nick Fitzgerald on the coaching change from Dan Mullen to Joe Moorhead: “It was tough…he was phenomenal coach…but our AD did a great job of finding a new coach.”

Witt Black July 18, 20188:09 am