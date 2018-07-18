LIVE BLOG: SEC Media Day 3 – Mississippi State, Tennessee, Alabama & Missouri

ATLANTA, Ga. – It’s a big day at SEC Media Days; what could be considered a fan favorite. We begin the morning with the Bulldogs of Mississippi State with their new coach Joe Moorhead. Tennessee Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is also new in his position.
In comparison, Alabama Head Football Coach is a veteran at SEC Media Days. The Crimson Tide takes the stage early this afternoon.
Stay with us throughout the day for the latest from players and coaches in Atlanta.
“15 years ago I was teaching elementary p.e., now I’m the Head Coach at Tennessee…I didn’t get here trying to be somebody else.” – Pruitt
“I couldn’t have picked a better Athletic Director.” New Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt praises Phil Fulmer.
Wolf on former Tennessee Coach Phil Fulmer being the new Athletic Director: “It’s awesome having Fulmer as our AD…He’s great to have”
“I want to create my own footsteps, my own legacy.” Wolf on following his brother’s career.
“Playing with my brother was fun, but he has things going on and I have things going on…it hasn’t really crossed my mind.” Wolf on playing with his brother Ethan.
Tennessee Tight End Eli Wolf on new Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt: “We have to buy in to what he says, and I believe him. I believe that we will win.”
COACH ARRIVAL: @Vol_Football Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt has arrived to #SECMD18 pic.twitter.com/lvtgo8vHV5
— WHNT Sports (@WHNT_sports) July 18, 2018
Green wishes he could’ve had the opportunity to utilize the new red shirt rule.
Miss State Linebacker Gerri Green on practice: “We compete with each other day in and day out…it’s a healthy competition.”
McLaurin gives credit to Moorhead’s intelligence. Notices the kind of football mentality he has.
“You have to come in and adapt to their system.” Miss State Safety Mark McLaurin on changing coaches.
Moorhead praises their training staff on the recovery process of Nick Fitzgerald. “Our medical staff is very impressive.”
“Preparation, precision, execution.” Moorhead talks about the three biggest things they focus on.
“The language is the first thing I noticed.” – Moorhead on coming to the South.
“I want to elevate this program from good to great…We are operating at a championship standard.” – Moorhead
“Until someone knocks off Alabama, they are the standard there.” – Moorhead on joining a strong conference.
Moorhead on QB Nick Fitzgerald: “I think you are going to see his best season yet.”
“Very very excited about our defense.” Coach Moorhead on his expectations. Goes on to praise the offensive line for allowing success in past seasons.
New Miss State Head Coach Joe Moorhead is now fielding questions. #SECMD18 pic.twitter.com/5R0yNQp4FS
— Witt Black WHNT (@witt_black) July 18, 2018
Fitzgerald talks about the play when he suffered his injury: “I probably should’ve handed the ball off in the first place…It was pretty excruciating.”
Fitzgerald on what he misses most about Mullen: “The conversations we had, he’s a really cool guy.”
“All of the other athletes are each others biggest fans.” Fitzgerald talks about the close knit relationships between the athletes at Miss State.
Fitzgerald on why he didn’t leave the Egg Bowl after his injury: “I knew as a leader, I couldn’t leave my team behind…I wasn’t going to leave my teammates hanging like that.”
“As of right now I am 100%.” – Fitzgerald on his recovery from his gruesome leg injury.
Fitzgerald on replacing Dak Prescott and how he wants to be remembered: “I was a kid who people didn’t really give a shot to…a lot of people in the fan base did think I should be on the team… I changed the mindset of a lot of people… I want go down as a really tough guy.”
Fitzgerald on the difference between Mullen and Moorhead: “One is a lot more intense the other. Moorhead is not a yeller, but he’s extremely talented, and a great football mind.”
“We want to start fast and finish strong.” Fitzgerald said about his expectations of the season.
Miss State QB Nick Fitzgerald on the coaching change from Dan Mullen to Joe Moorhead: “It was tough…he was phenomenal coach…but our AD did a great job of finding a new coach.”
Starting the day off with Miss State QB Nick Fitzgerald #SECMD18 pic.twitter.com/WDGCvfsco8
— Witt Black WHNT (@witt_black) July 18, 2018
Pruitt on recruiting and visiting high schools: “I love going into the schools…it can motivate you…I could name 100 high school coaches that are more deserving, I was just in the right place at the right time.”