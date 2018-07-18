Huntsville Utilities installs new self-service kiosks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities has a new way to pay your bills at any time of the day.

The company recently installed three quick and easy to use self-service payment kiosks that accept credit, debit, cash or check. You can pay by bringing a hard copy of your bill, scanning your license or looking up your bill with your name and address.

If these kiosks are used to make a payment, it is an immediate transfer with no delay time.

The new 24/7 kiosks can be found at the following locations:

  • Downtown Office: 112 Spragins Street, Huntsville
  • Chase Office: 1145 Jordan Road, Huntsville
  • Pulaski Pike Drive Thru: 100 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities tweeted a video showing customers how to use their new machines: