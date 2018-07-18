× Huntsville motorhome dealer to give away brand new RV at family-friendly event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville RV dealer has announced they will be giving away a 2018 Aspen Trail Travel Trailer. Bankston Motorhomes Inc. is inviting everyone to come out to a family-friendly event on July 21 from 10 a.m. until noon at their Huntsville location on Jordan Lane.

There will be live music, snacks, and games for the kids. Additional prizes will be given away by random drawings throughout the day. Organizers say they will give away items like a 35L Caribou Cooler, Open Air Zero Gravity Chairs, and RV décor, RV accessories, and gift cards.

All attendees are encouraged to check in and register for their chance to become a key-holder between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Two attendees will be randomly chosen to join the other pre-qualified key holders that will be coming in from Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.