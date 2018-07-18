How to prepare for the back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Friday marks the 13th annual Alabama Department of Revenue sales tax holiday.

From Friday, July 20, 2018, at 12:01 A.M. through Sunday, July 22, 2018, at midnight, shoppers can buy certain clothes, technology, and school supplies free of state sales tax. Local taxes, the department says, may still apply.

Parkway Place Mall officials expect the shopping center to be packed.

"We are currently preparing for a mini-Black Friday," said Molly Mitchell, Marketing Director. "We have nearly 3,000 parking spaces. You will have a hard time finding a parking spot."

Mitchell said that on average, the mall sees 23,000 customers per day. They're expecting way more for the weekend, especially because she said existing summer sales can add to the interest in lower prices.

"All of the stores are calling in their employees, lots of backup, and they are getting their stores extra stocked up," she said.

Click this link for a full list of items included and excluded from the tax-free weekend.

