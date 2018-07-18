× Happening Today: Emergency response drill to be held at Grissom High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools will be hosting its annual cooperative emergency response drill Wednesday morning at Grissom High School.

The Huntsville Police Department says law enforcement, fire department, HEMSI, and EMA officials will be on campus from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Huntsville City Schools staff will also be participating.

Just a reminder about the Huntsville City Schools Emergency Preparedness Exercise today at Grissom High. There will be Police, Fire and Hemsi activity from 8a-10a. This is only an exercise. @whnt @WAAYTV @whnt @waff48 @rocketcitynow — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 18, 2018

Access to the campus will be closed off during the simulation.