Happening Today: Emergency response drill to be held at Grissom High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville City Schools will be hosting its annual cooperative emergency response drill Wednesday morning at Grissom High School.
The Huntsville Police Department says law enforcement, fire department, HEMSI, and EMA officials will be on campus from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Huntsville City Schools staff will also be participating.
Access to the campus will be closed off during the simulation.
34.730369 -86.586104