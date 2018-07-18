Florence woman arrested after test comes back positive for narcotics when pregnant

FLORENCE, Ala. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on July 17 after she failed a mandatory drug screen while pregnant, according to a Florence Police Department official.

Regina A. Brown, of 816 Kinnard Street, was charged on Tuesday with Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Sergeant Wesley Gargis wrote the results came back positive when she was pregnant at the time.

The test was conducted by the Lauderdale County Community Corrections.

Brown is the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5000 bond.