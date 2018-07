HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person is behind bars Wednesday morning after they led police on a late night chase for about 20 minutes through northwest Huntsville in a stolen SUV.

WHNT’s Jeff Gray reports the driver took off Tuesday when officers tried to pull them over on Sparkman Drive after they spotted a stolen Jeep.

The chase went down to University Drive where officers were waiting with spikes. The driver gave up on Julia Drive.

Police say the Jeep was stolen last week in Madison.