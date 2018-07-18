City councilman addresses parking concerns from neighbors near Huntsville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's hard to believe, but students will return to class in less than a month. That means planning for the new school year is already underway.

Councilman Bill Kling met with a resident living on Billie Watkins street to talk about the issues with parking by students at Huntsville High School on Wednesday.

"They have been blocking driveways and keeping people who live on Billie Watkins and Marsheutz from being able to get out of their driveways. Also the parking has made it tight for driving down those streets," Kling explained.

Kling said the meeting was a very good discussion and there's a possibility of putting up more no parking signs.

Both the school and the city have made some changes in the past to deal with the issue. They've opened up Mayfair Park's 150 spaces and provided a shuttle to and from the school, but students haven`t really utilized that option, school officials said. They've also added other parking spaces closer to campus.

"If we can be working together like we have been, and provide additional spacing, perhaps additional signage, I think things will improve. It won`t be 100 percent, but much better," Kling explained.

Kling said neighbors have acknowledged they`ve seen some changes. He also said there will be people working outside telling students where they can and can't park this year.

Huntsville City Schools Officials said they have more than 1,900 kids at Huntsville High. All of the seniors have assigned parking and only some juniors.

The rest of the juniors and the sophomores are the ones left looking for a parking spot.