× Athens Main Street set to host ‘Fridays after Five’ event to promote local shops and restaurants

ATHENS, Ala. – Fridays After Five will look a little different this month with the new additions to the square in downtown Athens, Ala.

Fridays After Five is the third Friday of each month in June-September, continuing this Friday, July 20 from 5-8 p.m.

The event was a huge success in June. After evaluating the previous month, the Fridays After Five committee met to discuss necessary changes for July.

You might notice a few changes to the event layout due to downtown construction. The TAP project began the week of June 25 with a goal to improve pedestrian safety and handicap accessibility. The tentative completion date is October 1.

The Fridays After Five committee has created a plan that will make sure fun and safety at the event will be the top priority. Since the major construction areas are on Marion street, the vendors and food trucks will move to Washington street. The kids zone will stay at the Exchange building on Marion street and the sidewalks will be open for pedestrians.

Athens Main Street executive director, Tere Richardson, said that the Fridays After Five committee has worked diligently to plan a night of fun for the entire family.

“There will be plenty of music, shopping, and fun for the kids. So, come on down and check out what’s new on the square. We have several new vendors to browse as well as our downtown merchants and restaurants offering Fridays After Five specials,” said Richardson.

One of the new additions to downtown is Terranova’s Italian Restaurant. “We have loved joining the downtown community and we are so excited to be a part of Fridays After Five,” Manager, Frances Sanderson, said,

Willow Cottage Antiques has also been under construction to expand the store. “We’re excited to open the expansion for our customers to see. We have doubled our square footage including an upstairs full of treasures,” said owner Mary Box.

Among the changes, the heart of Fridays After Five will stay the same that is to bring people to the downtown district to dine, shop and enjoy live entertainment.

Singing on the Square, hosted by Athens-Limestone County Tourism, will be on the Marion street courthouse steps. This week Briana & Garrett Dean, a local husband and wife duo, will perform from 6-8 p.m. Organizers ask attendees to bring their lawn chairs if you want to sit down.

The downtown merchants, vendors and eateries participating this week are:

Athens Roasting Company – Locally roasted, small batch coffee

Athens Soap Company – 3 for $15 soaps, $1 off essential oil rollers

Bennett’s – Men’s and women’s clothing store

Boneyard Antiques – Four Legged Fridays: bring your furry friends by for a bone at the Boneyard

The Broken Brush – Canvas, wood and pottery painting

Crawford’s Gifts – Lemonade and savory crackers will be served

DotDotSmile – Children’s swing dresses

Dream Key Real Estate – Come check out the office & enter to win two tickets to “A Night to Celebrate” (fundraiser for the Alabama Veterans Museum)

Epiphany Boutique – 20% off merchandise

Garnet’s – Shop for home goods

High Cotton Arts – Visit with artists, shop for locally made art, sign up for classes and enjoy light refreshments; City of Athens Bicentennial shirts will be available for purchase

Jan’s Custom Crafts – Seat belt cozies for $3.50, flower arrangements for $30.00

Kona Ice – Cool off with shaved ice

Kreme Delite – Ice cream shop

LaWanda’s Fresh Veggies – Local produce

Little Happies Company – Personalized jewelry for all occasions

Lucia’s – $4.50 margaritas

Our Little Kitchen Food Truck – Seafood gumbo, shrimp po’boys, red beans & rice, jalapeño cornbread, chicken quesadillas, jambalaya and fried apple pies

Paparazzi Jewelry – Drawing every hour for jewelry; $1 ticket/ chance

Pimentos – All lamps 25% off, spring extra 25% off, all thymes 30% off, all art work 25% off (some exclusions apply)

The Potter’s Hand – Handmade pottery; an outreach mission connection faith, art & community service

Reeder Bees – Locally produced raw honey

The Right Dress Boutique – Buy one get one 50% off jewelry, 50% Ginger Snap jewelry, 50% off anything with a pink ribbon

Snapdragon Kids – Kids clothing store

The Sweetest Things Tea Room – Dinner special: fried catfish & trimmings

Terranova’s – Dinner special: chicken scaloppini

Toodlebugs – 20% off sale on select shoes and clothing

Trinity’s – All purchases of $25 or more will receive a free Swan Creek candle

U.G. White Mercantile – Spend $100 get a free pound of candy (full price merchandise only)

Village Pizza – Pizza, salads and subs

Who, What, Where Art – Athens and other local city/ town signed prints and notecards, hand painted jewelry

Wildwood Deli – Food and/or beverage specials

The Willow Cottage – Antiques & interiors

For more information and to stay up-to-date on future Fridays After Five events, visit Athens Main Street’s website by clicking here.