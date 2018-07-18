Alabama State Troopers participate in nationwide contest, asks for state residents vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The race is on Wednesday for a 2018 nationwide contest which involves state troopers. The contest ends July 25 at 5 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency requests everyone to “like” their photo on the American Association of State Trooper’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest Facebook post. Their photo shows a Chevrolet Tahoe in front of the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

ALEA notes “the only votes that count are on the below page (American Association of State Troopers), not [their] Facebook page.”