Alabama State Troopers participate in nationwide contest, asks for state residents vote

Posted 12:11 pm, July 18, 2018, by

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The race is on Wednesday for a 2018 nationwide contest which involves state troopers. The contest ends July 25 at 5 p.m.

ALEA’s staff photographers — one of whom is a die-hard Auburn fan! — set up the shoot, captured this image and said it goes beyond the Auburn-Alabama rivalry! This is about coming together to beat the other states’ cruiser pics and showing them the Alabama State Trooper Chevy Tahoe is No. 1!

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency requests everyone to “like” their photo on the American Association of State Trooper’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest Facebook post. Their photo shows a Chevrolet Tahoe in front of the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

ALEA notes “the only votes that count are on the below page (American Association of State Troopers),  not [their] Facebook page.”