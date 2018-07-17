Bad Behavior: The latest on accusations of bad behavior in the Marshall County Jail

TCSO: Search begins for man and woman wanted for animal cruelty

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A search begins Tuesday for two Tuscaloosa residents. Law enforcement officials say they are wanted for animal cruelty.

Justin Deanthony Kirk and Teresa Weaver, both 22 and last known to be living from the area of Veterans Memorial, each face on July 17 a Second-degree Dog/Cat Cruelty charge. according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO gives the following description of the man and woman:

Kirk

  • Male
  • African-American
  • 5’7″
  • 190 lbs
  • Black Hair
  • Brown Eyes

Weaver

  • Female
  • African-American
  • 5’4″
  • 150 lbs
  • Black Hair
  • Brown Eyes

If you have any information that can help, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (205)464-8672.