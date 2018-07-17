TCSO: Search begins for man and woman wanted for animal cruelty

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A search begins Tuesday for two Tuscaloosa residents. Law enforcement officials say they are wanted for animal cruelty.

Justin Deanthony Kirk and Teresa Weaver, both 22 and last known to be living from the area of Veterans Memorial, each face on July 17 a Second-degree Dog/Cat Cruelty charge. according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO gives the following description of the man and woman:

Kirk

Male

African-American

5’7″

190 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Weaver

Female

African-American

5’4″

150 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

If you have any information that can help, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (205)464-8672.