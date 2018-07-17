South Memorial Parkway construction in its final steps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- You've probably sat in the traffic backups and road closures from the South Memorial Parkway construction, but it may not be for much longer.

Construction on the project started over 2 and a half years ago. ALDOT representatives say the wait is almost over, and it will be well worth it.

"We're getting very close," said Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation. "When you look at the fact that this project was initially expected to take about three and a half years to complete, two and a half years is monumental."

The bridges are mostly complete, and median barriers are being installed. He said the mainline and service road paving needs to be completed, then it's just the finishing touches.

"It's a lot of odds and ends at this point, they're kind of tying everything together," Burkett said.

The $54 million construction project will create a 10-mile stretch of uninterrupted traffic flow through the heart of Huntsville. Burkett said this will be a major improvement for drivers.

"You're looking at probably somewhere close to 70,000 vehicles a day, passing through this portion of the corridor," he said.

He said if you're traveling through the construction zone between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. you may see more lane closures, but construction will wrap up at some point soon.

He said in the coming days you can expect a date from ALDOT saying exactly when the mainline road will open.