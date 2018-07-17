SEC Media Days Monday Recap: Fisher talks pressures for upcoming season; Orgeron talks QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, Ga. - Day one of SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall Of Fame in Atlanta is in the books and one of the biggest stories today is Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher,

Coach Fisher has a bunch of pressure on him heading into the season especially after he signed the highest contract in college football history, but Fisher is not comparing himself to the rest of the pack.

"When you get good in your program, you don't measure yourself against other people," says Fisher. "I want us to understand how you measure yourself in the way you work and the way you do things. You have to understand who you are and what you want. And have a vision of picturing yourself as a champion... Cause do you believe it and see it, it doesn't matter you can play Clemson or Alabama, whoever you play. You got to measure yourself by your own measuring stick. And I hopefully we can get to that very quick and hopefully we are there now, maybe we are I don't know... But the great teams I've ever been around measure themselves against themselves and then they challenge themselves with the opponent to which the level you had to play with."

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is in a pretty sticky situation now with four possible choices for the quarterback position. He shared what it looks like logistically to have four guys getting reps in practice.

"Is it easy to get four guys reps? No. We would've liked to have a starting quarterback by the end of Spring, but it didn't work that way," says Orgeron. "So what we're going to do is that we are going to have split practices; we are going to have a newcomer practice early in the morning to get two quarterbacks reps and then have the veterans practice in the afternoon. We're only going to do that for three days but we do believe that we're gonna get quarterbacks indoctrinated through new installations and give them some reps."

That's it for day one of SEC Media Days, but we're just getting started. Tuesday, we've got Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Florida and WHNT News 19 will have you covered on-air, on social media (Follow Britton and Rocco on Twitter) and on WHNT News 19's SEC Report page.