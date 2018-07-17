Residents at Butler Terrace say water leaks are causing major problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Residents living in Butler Terrace say they feel the Huntsville Housing Authority does nothing to permanently fix the growing list of problems and concerns.

Last week, we told you about a resident with no air conditioning. After our story, aired she said maintenance came out to fix it, but it just broke again.

More residents reached out to us about the living conditions at Butler Terrace.

Kavitha McNeal and Alicia Henson are having problems with water leaking from the hot water heater and the AC unit. McNeal says she has lived in Butler Terrace for four years because it`s the only place she can afford to live at.

She said the water leaks aren't that bad now, but water will drip above the stove and the pipes leak. Both residents said they have a bug and mice problem too.

Alicia Henson moved into her unit three months ago. She said it wasn`t her first choice.

"It`s embarrassing to live in Butler Terrace because of how people live. Just because you need a little help and boost to get on your feet doesn`t mean you have to live this way," Henson said.

Henson is currently dealing with a massive leak in her kitchen, she said. "I`ve called and called and no one comes," Henson said.

According to the sample lease online, the Huntsville Housing Authority is obligated to do a lot.

It reads they will maintain the premises in a decent, safe, and sanitary condition. Click here to view the sample lease.

WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell reached out to the Housing Authority when he first introduced you to Crystal King.

He asked them a series of questions but never got a response back.

He spoke to the spokesperson Lindsay Pollard on Tuesday and she confirmed she did receive his email but had no comment.

"We are adults we can handle ourselves. We knew what we were getting into when we were moving out here. It`s the children that concern me and every mother that has children," Henson said.

McNeal, Henson, and King said they think those who oversee the Huntsville Housing Authority are sending the message that they don`t care about the residents.