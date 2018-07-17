× MCSO: Man faces domestic violence charges after SWAT team resolved “situation” in Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies report Tuesday a Madison County man is in custody after what they call a domestic violence situation. They tell WHNT a SWAT team did use less-lethal devices when they made entry.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they received calls around 12:30 a.m. from a woman who escaped from the “situation” on the 300 block of Brasfield Drive. They add the man refused to come out of the home after he barricaded himself for three-and-a-half-hours of negotiation.

The unidentified woman ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

No injuries have been reported. However, the woman is being evaluated at a local hospital.

The man faces a felony domestic violence charges.

Brasfield is located north of Huntsville off Highway 53.

This wa a DV related situation and offender is in custody. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 17, 2018