Bad Behavior: The latest on accusations of bad behavior in the Marshall County Jail

LIVE BLOG: SEC Media Days – UGA, Ole Miss, Arkansas & Florida

Posted 8:31 am, July 17, 2018, by

ATLANTA, Ga. – SEC Media Days continues in Atlanta.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be in the spotlight when the Southeastern Conference’s annual preseason media gathering enters its second day. Smart led Georgia to the SEC Championship and a spot in the National Championship Game.

 

Witt Black July 17, 201810:39 am

Shaw says that replay officials shouldn’t take longer than 2 minutes to review it and make a decision. “We want to get it right, but we want to keep the game moving.”

Witt Black July 17, 201810:37 am

Shaw has no plans currently to expand the amount of plays that can be reviewed.

Witt Black July 17, 201810:33 am

Head of Officials Steve Shaw on the difference between College and NFL replay rules: “Our coaches would not want to go to the NFL’s system.”

Maxie Gardner July 17, 201810:21 am

On the Alabama front: 

Witt Black July 17, 201810:21 am

“I committed to the program, not the coaches.” – Coatney

Witt Black July 17, 201810:20 am

“Coach Luke is someone who definitely deserved this job, but you still have to earn it.” – Coatney

Witt Black July 17, 201810:17 am

“Leadership is something I really want to work on this season.” – Ole Miss DT Josiah Coatney

Witt Black July 17, 201810:04 am

Coach Luke really likes the flexibility that the new red-shirt rule offers for the team and the players.

Witt Black July 17, 201810:01 am

“You could really feel the culture starting to build…I really like the culture in our locker room.” Luke on taking the momentum from last year and bringing it into this upcoming season.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 201810:00 am

Luke on Sports gambling – “I think the biggest thing for me is education…it just gives you one more topic you have to cover with the athletes.”

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:57 am

“I’m very pleased with the culture of this football team…just really focus to build on that culture and focus on football this year.” ~Coach Luke

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:56 am

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:53 am

“I think very few people in life have their opportunity to really live their dream.” Luke speaks about his family legacy with Ole Miss.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:52 am

Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke – “I’m just excited to be part of this conference.”

Witt Black July 17, 20189:49 am

“Just being able to lead this team is a great feeling…I need to be more vocal, I’ve been working on that this summer…I’m just excited to start this season off as the leader of Ole Miss” Ta’amu on having job security and being the new leader of the team.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:45 am

Witt Black July 17, 20189:42 am

“I knew what I had inside of me, I just had to translate it on the field.” Ta’amu said about his production last season. “I always had the confidence in me.”

Witt Black July 17, 20189:41 am

Ta’amu talks about training with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailova and Tua’s younger brother, Taulia. He looks forward to playing against him in the upcoming season.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:39 am

Witt Black July 17, 20189:38 am

Ta’amu gives praise to Titans QB Marcus Mariota and strives to be like him.

Witt Black July 17, 20189:37 am

“I knew what I needed to do…after the first game the butterflies came out of me and I was ready to go after that.” – Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta’amu on his first game.

Witt Black July 17, 20189:28 am

Ledbetter calls Georgia “Running Back U”: “There’s always great running backs here…I’m confident in every single one of our running backs.”

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:27 am

‘He’s really just a big family guy…Business is business, but he’s a fun laid-back guy when it’s time for fun.”   ~Ledbetter on Smart

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:26 am

“They beat us pretty bad in the first game. We were pretty undisciplined”    ~Ledbetter on the Auburn/Georgia rivalry

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:18 am

“I think he’s always been a tremendous athlete. All the credit he’s receiving now, he should have been getting all along” ~ Ledbetter speaking on JR Reed.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20189:17 am

“Every Day is a work day; there are no days off.” ~ UGA DE Jonathan Ledbetter

Witt Black July 17, 20189:06 am

“The last play doesn’t really sting at all.” Reed said about the National Championship. Pointed out that the loss as a team hurt worse.

Witt Black July 17, 20189:04 am

Reed on incoming Freshmen: “We have a lot of spots open on defense, so it’s up to them.”

Witt Black July 17, 20189:01 am

Reed said he transferred from Tulsa to Georgia so he could face better competition.

Witt Black July 17, 20189:01 am

J.R. Reed on younger players coming to the secondary: “My expectations is to just lead these young guys.”

Witt Black July 17, 20188:54 am

“I know the daunting task, I know the fan base is one of the best in the country with being intimidating” Smart on playing against LSU in Death Valley.

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20188:51 am

Witt Black July 17, 20188:47 am

Smart on expectations for Running Back D’Andre Swift: “We don’t run from pressure, pressure is a privilege.” He expects Swift to step up in this newfound role as lead running back.

Blake Williams July 17, 20188:43 am

Blake Williams July 17, 20188:42 am

Smart on Fromm’s “lake mishaps”: “It’s just kids being kids. It’s only a big deal because you know about it.” “At least he is not at home playing Fortnite” 

Witt Black July 17, 20188:42 am

Witt Black July 17, 20188:37 am

“Losses don’t haunt me, they motivate me.” Smart said about last year’s National Championship loss. “If anything it drives me.”

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20188:37 am

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20188:36 am

Best growth Smart’s made “Not feeling like it’s all on me. You have to delegate.”

Maxie Gardner July 17, 20188:36 am

UGA Head Football Coach Kirby Smart – “You can’t get comfortable in this profession.” When asked how you get better as a coach.