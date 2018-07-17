LIVE BLOG: SEC Media Days – UGA, Ole Miss, Arkansas & Florida

ATLANTA, Ga. – SEC Media Days continues in Atlanta.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be in the spotlight when the Southeastern Conference’s annual preseason media gathering enters its second day. Smart led Georgia to the SEC Championship and a spot in the National Championship Game.
Shaw has no plans currently to expand the amount of plays that can be reviewed.
Head of Officials Steve Shaw on the difference between College and NFL replay rules: “Our coaches would not want to go to the NFL’s system.”
On the Alabama front:
Alabama’s Jalen Hurts and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham have been named to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, honoring the nation’s top quarterback
“I committed to the program, not the coaches.” – Coatney
“Coach Luke is someone who definitely deserved this job, but you still have to earn it.” – Coatney
“Leadership is something I really want to work on this season.” – Ole Miss DT Josiah Coatney
Coach Luke really likes the flexibility that the new red-shirt rule offers for the team and the players.
“You could really feel the culture starting to build…I really like the culture in our locker room.” Luke on taking the momentum from last year and bringing it into this upcoming season.
Luke on Sports gambling – “I think the biggest thing for me is education…it just gives you one more topic you have to cover with the athletes.”
“I’m very pleased with the culture of this football team…just really focus to build on that culture and focus on football this year.” ~Coach Luke
“I think very few people in life have their opportunity to really live their dream.” Luke speaks about his family legacy with Ole Miss.
Ole Miss Head Coach Matt Luke – “I’m just excited to be part of this conference.”
“Just being able to lead this team is a great feeling…I need to be more vocal, I’ve been working on that this summer…I’m just excited to start this season off as the leader of Ole Miss” Ta’amu on having job security and being the new leader of the team.
“I knew what I had inside of me, I just had to translate it on the field.” Ta’amu said about his production last season. “I always had the confidence in me.”
Ta’amu talks about training with Alabama QB Tua Tagovailova and Tua’s younger brother, Taulia. He looks forward to playing against him in the upcoming season.
Ta’amu gives praise to Titans QB Marcus Mariota and strives to be like him.
“I knew what I needed to do…after the first game the butterflies came out of me and I was ready to go after that.” – Ole Miss QB Jordan Ta’amu on his first game.
Ledbetter calls Georgia “Running Back U”: “There’s always great running backs here…I’m confident in every single one of our running backs.”
‘He’s really just a big family guy…Business is business, but he’s a fun laid-back guy when it’s time for fun.” ~Ledbetter on Smart
“They beat us pretty bad in the first game. We were pretty undisciplined” ~Ledbetter on the Auburn/Georgia rivalry
“I think he’s always been a tremendous athlete. All the credit he’s receiving now, he should have been getting all along” ~ Ledbetter speaking on JR Reed.
“Every Day is a work day; there are no days off.” ~ UGA DE Jonathan Ledbetter
“The last play doesn’t really sting at all.” Reed said about the National Championship. Pointed out that the loss as a team hurt worse.
Reed on incoming Freshmen: “We have a lot of spots open on defense, so it’s up to them.”
Reed said he transferred from Tulsa to Georgia so he could face better competition.
J.R. Reed on younger players coming to the secondary: “My expectations is to just lead these young guys.”
“I know the daunting task, I know the fan base is one of the best in the country with being intimidating” Smart on playing against LSU in Death Valley.
Smart on expectations for Running Back D’Andre Swift: “We don’t run from pressure, pressure is a privilege.” He expects Swift to step up in this newfound role as lead running back.
Smart on Fromm’s “lake mishaps”: “It’s just kids being kids. It’s only a big deal because you know about it.” “At least he is not at home playing Fortnite”
“Losses don’t haunt me, they motivate me.” Smart said about last year’s National Championship loss. “If anything it drives me.”
Best growth Smart’s made “Not feeling like it’s all on me. You have to delegate.”
UGA Head Football Coach Kirby Smart – “You can’t get comfortable in this profession.” When asked how you get better as a coach.
Shaw says that replay officials shouldn’t take longer than 2 minutes to review it and make a decision. “We want to get it right, but we want to keep the game moving.”