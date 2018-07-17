Line-up additions announced for Alabama & Friends #JSUStrong tornado relief concert

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The legendary country music group Alabama has announced the latest artists to join the Alabama & Friends #JSUStrong tornado relief concert on September 26.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Berry, Gordon Mote and SiriusXM’s Storme Warren will join Alabama, the Charlie Daniels Band, Shenandoah and Jamey Johnson for the benefit concert. Comedian Darren Knight “Southern Momma” is also scheduled to perform.
Country supergroup Alabama is going back to its roots to headline Burgess-Snow Field for the first time ever and for its only appearance in Alabama this year. The County Music Hall-of-Famers will donate all concert proceeds to Jacksonville State University for tornado relief after the school was devastated by an EF-3 tornado on March 19.
The concert will take place at the Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. The net proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville State University disaster relief fund.
Randy Owen, the lead singer of Alabama, graduated from JSU and said in a statement that he is devoted to giving back to the community that gave so much to him.
“As a proud alumni, Jacksonville State University is not only in our home state, but also very near and dear to my heart. A tremendous amount of damage has been done to the campus that must be rebuilt and we are ready to do our part to help reconcile the devastation.
“Just as we did with the Alabama Fundraiser Concerts when the 2011 tornadoes hit, we continue to want to help. And one way we can help is to do what we do best, play music with our friends and raise money for the university repairs. When I asked my bandmates and cousins Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook, whose wife Lisa is also a JSU alum, they were both thrilled to pitch in and help out.
“We hope all the people in Alabama, Southeastern Tennessee, and Western Georgia will help support this event by buying tickets and attending the concert. We are proud to have asked some of our special friends to join in and perform at the concert as well. Hopefully this event will help those in need and at the same time celebrate the JSU 2018 homecoming.”