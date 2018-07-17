Line-up additions announced for Alabama & Friends #JSUStrong tornado relief concert

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The legendary country music group Alabama has announced the latest artists to join the Alabama & Friends #JSUStrong tornado relief concert on September 26.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, John Berry, Gordon Mote and SiriusXM’s Storme Warren will join Alabama, the Charlie Daniels Band, Shenandoah and Jamey Johnson for the benefit concert. Comedian Darren Knight “Southern Momma” is also scheduled to perform.

Country supergroup Alabama is going back to its roots to headline Burgess-Snow Field for the first time ever and for its only appearance in Alabama this year. The County Music Hall-of-Famers will donate all concert proceeds to Jacksonville State University for tornado relief after the school was devastated by an EF-3 tornado on March 19.

The concert will take place at the Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. The net proceeds will benefit the Jacksonville State University disaster relief fund.

Randy Owen, the lead singer of Alabama, graduated from JSU and said in a statement that he is devoted to giving back to the community that gave so much to him.