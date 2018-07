IHOP is giving away on Tuesday short stacks for its birthday from morning to night.

July 17 marks the company’s 60th anniversary. They will provide the fluffy cakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Details say it’s for dine-in only, one per person and price and participation varies. WHNT recommends you call the local diners in your area.

IHOP made the July 9 announcement via Facebook.